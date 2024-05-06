Coquetdale Fed results from Huntingdon
The Up North Combine pigeons are taking part in the first Old Birds National race from Maidstone this weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liberation was delayed from Huntingdon due to weather conditions but a bird from the Ian Angus loft won it at Alnwick HS. R. Murphy placed second and third and Adam Nicol fourth and fifth.
Dryden Brothers clocked home a first at Amble HS with Taylor, Son & Bullock in second, third and fourth spots.
Trevor Shell scored a first and second at Alnmouth HS while Simpson & Son clocked in the winner at Chevington Drift.