Coquetdale Fed flyers Worksop results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Nicol’s loft at Alnwick cleaned up in the young bird’s race from Worksop.

He had the top five birds clocked back in the Coquetdale Federation – including a chequered cock and a chequered hen who tied for first place with a velocity of 1719.637.

Trevor Shell from the Alnmouth HS took sixth spot and the Mallaburn/Murphy partnership at Alnwick had nine home in the top twenty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Angus at Alnwick, Raymond and Leslie Hume at Amble, Kevin Moore at Chevington Drift and M. Straughan at the Alnmouth HS all had birds back who placed in the Fed top twenty.

The Up North Combine young birds race from Grantham this weekend.