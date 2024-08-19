Coquetdale Fed flyers Worksop results
Adam Nicol’s loft at Alnwick cleaned up in the young bird’s race from Worksop.
He had the top five birds clocked back in the Coquetdale Federation – including a chequered cock and a chequered hen who tied for first place with a velocity of 1719.637.
Trevor Shell from the Alnmouth HS took sixth spot and the Mallaburn/Murphy partnership at Alnwick had nine home in the top twenty.
Ian Angus at Alnwick, Raymond and Leslie Hume at Amble, Kevin Moore at Chevington Drift and M. Straughan at the Alnmouth HS all had birds back who placed in the Fed top twenty.
The Up North Combine young birds race from Grantham this weekend.
