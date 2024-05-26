Cookson shoots 34 to lift golf trophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick’s James Cookson won the North Northumberland Golf League’s Rothbury Open with a net score of 34.

Niall Richardson from the host club shot around in 33 to take the best gross.

“The winning score of 34 truly defines the level of difficulty on the course where it was a day for staying on the fairways and holding the greens,” said Rothbury club captain Mike Axtell.

“The course was miraculously turned around from one of the worst periods of rain and flooding that it has experienced, and with the warm weather the rough and main playing surfaces have been growing at an incredible rate,” he continued.

Lewis Scott from Alnmouth Village was runner-up and James Lingard from Rothbury shot a 2 on the eighth.

“The day was well attended with a full morning of play followed by the remaining players teeing off early afternoon,” said Axtell.