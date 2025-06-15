Competitors hit Cheviots for fell race

Runners will be heading up the remote Coquet valley to take part in the tough Windy Gyle fell race this Sunday.

The 8.5-mile course sets away from the roadside sheep pens north of Barrowburn farm near Alwinton and takes off over the wind-swept tops with 1801 foot of climbing.

The male record for the course was set by Nick Swinburn in 2012 with a time of 57 minutes and 18 seconds while Catriona Macdonald holds the female record with a time of one hour and nine minutes that she set in 2022.

Entry is available on the day at a cost of £5 for over 18s only.

