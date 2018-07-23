Competitive end to Development League for junior Harriers

Going into the fourth and final North East Youth Development League athletics meeting, Alnwick Harriers were placed third overall. They were just one place behind Tynedale Harriers who were second to Gateshead Harriers.

The combined team of Alnwick Harriers and Blyth Running Club were well represented with a turnout of nearly 40 athletes. It was a hot day with a light breeze so although not ideal for the middle distance runners, conditions were excellent for sprinting, throwing and jumping.

Talia Thompson (U15) had another excellent days throwing managing personal best throws in all her events. Talia won the discus with a new club record (CR) throw of 19.47m and team mate Maddy Hall was runner up with a good 15.22m. Maddy threw further in the hammer with an excellent personal best of 18.55m (CR) to finish second overall and Talia was third with 18.07m.

Finally in the shot putt Talia was runner up (8.84m) and Maddy sixth with 6.08m. An excellent days throwing by the girls.

Finlay Telfer (U15) threw an excellent personal best and club record of 18.41m in the boys hammer (4kg) to come third. Finlay was also third in his shot putt and javelin competitions.

In the U13 throwing events Ellie Price showed exceptional promise finishing in second place in only her second shot putt competition throwing 5.79m. In the javelin Billy Clayton managed a long throw of 22.12m and Harris Hall 18.59m.

The high jump provided much excitement with Ollie Telfer surprising himself by jumping a fantastic 1.60m, setting a new club record to win the U17 boys competition.

Joseph Godden jumped 1.35m, Millie Breese 1.28m, Ellie Price 1.20m and Beth Carragher 1.15m. An excellent day for the high jumpers who have been practising hard recently with Sue Skirrow.

In the long jump Joseph Godden (U15) jumped furthest on the day of the Alnwick athletes with 4.55m. Sam Potts and Hannah Johnston both managed 3.86m jumping furthest for the girls. Jess Moses managed a good 3.48m and in the U13’s Evie Godden jumped 2.79m.

On the track the fastest Alnwick Sprinter was Sam Potts completing the 100m in 14.0s. Eleanor Heeley was the quickest U13 girl in 16.6s.

In the 800m the fastest times were recorded by Millie Breese and Hannah Johnston only being separated by 0.1s. Hannah ran a well-paced race finishing strongly over the last 100m but wasn’t quite quick enough to beat Millie to the line who finished in second overall place in an excellent personal best of 2.32s.

James Carragher and Joseph Godden ran the U15 boys race and Ellie Price ran a good 3.01s in the U13 race.

The exceptionally warm conditions seemed to discourage the 1500m runners and as a result of the low numbers the U17 and U15 boys and girls were combined for their race. Lauren Brown, Ollie Telfer and Ben Murray John all lined up together for their race. Ollie was second home overall in a personal best time of 4.41s, Ben next Alnwick runner with 4.54 then Lauren winning the girls race in a good time of 5.05s.

Max Murray John (U13) ran an excellent race finishing second in a good time of 5.10s. In the girls race Beth Carragher was first Alnwick girl home in 6.14s with Evie Godden and Eleanor Heeley not far behind.