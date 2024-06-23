Colin wins battle of Bickerton brothers in Tillside defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bickering in the Bickerton household is over until Tillside and Backworth meet again – and it was the host’s Colin who came out on top this time.

He saw his brother Joe dismissed for just 3 by Chris Liddle as Tillside made a slow start and never really recovered.

Law Atkinson did hit his half century in the 5-wicket defeat in Division Two of the Northumberland & Tyneside League, but it proved the only high point.

Tillside had elected to bat first after winning the toss but only made a disappointing 133 all out in 41.1 overs while the Backworth response was to hit 136/5 in 43 overs.

Tillside were beaten by five wickets at Backworth

After Joe Bickerton had taken the slow walk back to the pavilion, he was joined soon after by skipper Ross Hindmarsh who went for 1, caught by John Duncan off Colin Bickerton, much to his delight.

Colin was all grins again after bowling Will Moor for a duck and Olly Dakers for 7.

Tillside were really struggling at 29-5 until Atkinson steadied the ship, facing 50 balls and hitting five boundaries in his steady 50 while David Todd added 30 and Gareth Hill 25.

Colin Bickerton’s 3-33 topped the Backworth bowling figures with James Morgan 2-11 and Joel Langley 2-35.

Former Tillside man Colin has taken 20 wickets and scored 184 runs this season while Joe has taken 19 wickets and hit 85 runs.

It’s surely up to their mam to decide who’s on top in that one.

Colin never had the chance to walk to the crease in this one as Steven Clarke notched 49 not out and Backworth reached their total with seven overs to spare.

Matthew Nice was also 30 not out while Duncan made 25 before Rory McGregor took him, caught by Pick.

The first wicket, that of Ben Sutton, caught by Moor off Sean Whitty, went for just 4 with the score 6-1 to give Tillside some hope.

You can just imagine the ribbing that Colin has been giving his old-team-mates, and brother, about the win over the weekend as Backworth went third in the table.