Club winners in Grantham YB race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Simpson & Son loft celebrated a first and second place in the Chevington Drift club results from Grantham.

Kevin Moore was third and J. Moore fourth and fifth.

Trevor Shell had the top five back at Alnmouth HS and Adam Nicol cleaned up with the first nine home at Alnwick.

Raymond and Leslie Hume took the top three spots at Amble with Stevie James clocking fourth and the Dryden Brothers fifth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young birds are racing from Huntingdon this weekend.