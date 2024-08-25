Club winners in Grantham YB race
The Simpson & Son loft celebrated a first and second place in the Chevington Drift club results from Grantham.
Kevin Moore was third and J. Moore fourth and fifth.
Trevor Shell had the top five back at Alnmouth HS and Adam Nicol cleaned up with the first nine home at Alnwick.
Raymond and Leslie Hume took the top three spots at Amble with Stevie James clocking fourth and the Dryden Brothers fifth.
The young birds are racing from Huntingdon this weekend.
