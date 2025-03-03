Clavering claims matchball in Morpeth success

Sixteen-year-old Liam Clavering hit his first senior hat-trick as Morpeth maintained their promotion charge at the top of the Northern Alliance Second Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clavering was joined on the scoresheet by Charlie Hawkes in the 4-1 success over Benton.

The yellow and blacks, who host Wallsend Boys Club u23s, have stretched their advantage in second spot to nine points over third-placed Hexham, who take on North Sunderland.

The Fishermen exited the Bill Gardner Cup in the quarter finals, going down 3-0 at home to Newcastle Chemfica.

Rothbury are at home to Wideopen in Division One.