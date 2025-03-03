Clavering claims matchball in Morpeth success
Sixteen-year-old Liam Clavering hit his first senior hat-trick as Morpeth maintained their promotion charge at the top of the Northern Alliance Second Division.
Clavering was joined on the scoresheet by Charlie Hawkes in the 4-1 success over Benton.
The yellow and blacks, who host Wallsend Boys Club u23s, have stretched their advantage in second spot to nine points over third-placed Hexham, who take on North Sunderland.
The Fishermen exited the Bill Gardner Cup in the quarter finals, going down 3-0 at home to Newcastle Chemfica.
Rothbury are at home to Wideopen in Division One.