Clavering claims matchball in Morpeth success

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:00 BST

Sixteen-year-old Liam Clavering hit his first senior hat-trick as Morpeth maintained their promotion charge at the top of the Northern Alliance Second Division.

Clavering was joined on the scoresheet by Charlie Hawkes in the 4-1 success over Benton.

The yellow and blacks, who host Wallsend Boys Club u23s, have stretched their advantage in second spot to nine points over third-placed Hexham, who take on North Sunderland.

The Fishermen exited the Bill Gardner Cup in the quarter finals, going down 3-0 at home to Newcastle Chemfica.

Rothbury are at home to Wideopen in Division One.

