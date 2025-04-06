Clark on target as Alnwick stretch unbeaten run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Clark’s first half strike gave Alnwick the three points against Esh Winning – and moved the black and whites up to tenth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a haul of 16 from their last six games, Richie Latimer’s Town have been one of the most in-form sides during the run-in.

They’ll look to continue that when they make their final trip of the season down to Horden CW’s Welfare Park on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The curtain then comes down on their first campaign back up in the Northern League Second Division the following weekend when they take on Sunderland RCA at St. James’s Park.

Alnwick have gone six unbeaten - winning five of those fixtures

And with 139 coming through the gates to see the victory over play-off chasing Esh, they’ll hope for another good turn out ahead of the summer break.

“Jamie is probably the one person with the ability to score that goal – it was a throw-in from the bye-line into Usman (Ogidan) and he did really well to use his strength, which he does, pulled two or three players out and managed to stick it around the corner, and Jamie Clark being Jamie Clark curled one right-footed into the bottom corner. It’s a brilliant finish,” Latimer told Alnwick Town TV.

“The game overall wasn’t a great viewing if I’m honest, with both teams a little sloppy, but that bit of quality took us in 1-0 up and Matty (Alexander) pulled off a fantastic save from a header.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first half was pretty even. I was happy enough at the break and felt we had a couple of gears to go up, and that’s what we said in the dressing rooms. We bang on all the time about keeping clean sheets and I know we’ve got the quality to win games to back it up.”

“We asked can be a little braver on the ball and can we move it quicker because they were a big unit of a team. They’re a big, strong, physical team, very direct, so I felt we dealt with that pretty well.”

Latimer also felt his team had grown over the season and continued: “I think before Christmas we probably lose that game. I think that shows how far we’ve come. We’ve still got out little goals – we’re trying to get in the FA Cup, trying to finish as high as we can, and get as many points on the board as we can, so from that aspect, I’ll take a 1-0 win at home any day of the week.”