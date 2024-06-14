Charity game in honour of Martin Spruce
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Fishermen want anyone who would like to come along and pay tribute to the former player and club official to bring their boots to play in the charity game and celebration on Sunday 23rd June at Seafield Park.
“Martin was a very special bloke who dedicated his life to helping others,” said a spokesperson for the club.
“Not only was Martin a former player, chairman and honorary president of the club he also played a huge part in the club moving to our new facilities.”
“Among many other things Martin was also was a football coach to the juniors, a karate coach for many years to hundreds of kids and of course he was a local first responder who helped many people and saved many lives.”
“We are calling on all players, past and present, along with any friends, family or supporters who fancy pulling a pair of boots on and a black and white shirt (even for a couple of minutes) to celebrate the life of a true local legend.”
Martin died peacefully at home in Bamburgh in 2022 aged 70.
The game is scheduled to kick-off at 2.00pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.