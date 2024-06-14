Charity game in honour of Martin Spruce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Sunderland Football Club have launched the inaugural Martin Spruce Memorial Cup.

The Fishermen want anyone who would like to come along and pay tribute to the former player and club official to bring their boots to play in the charity game and celebration on Sunday 23rd June at Seafield Park.

“Martin was a very special bloke who dedicated his life to helping others,” said a spokesperson for the club.

“Not only was Martin a former player, chairman and honorary president of the club he also played a huge part in the club moving to our new facilities.”

The club wants people to come along and take part

“Among many other things Martin was also was a football coach to the juniors, a karate coach for many years to hundreds of kids and of course he was a local first responder who helped many people and saved many lives.”

“We are calling on all players, past and present, along with any friends, family or supporters who fancy pulling a pair of boots on and a black and white shirt (even for a couple of minutes) to celebrate the life of a true local legend.”

Martin died peacefully at home in Bamburgh in 2022 aged 70.