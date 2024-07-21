Channel race and National mark end of old bird racing season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final Up North Combine channel race of the season, flown from Roye, was won by a bird named ‘Jeanie’ from the Richardson, Son & Young Bros. loft at New Seaham HS.

The Federations in the south of the region once again proved success with second and third going to duckets at Hartlepool and Billingham.

A National race was also from Eastbourne, which marks the end of the Old Bird season.

The winner was Jimmy Richardson’s loft of the Horden HS in the South East Durham Fed.

Channel winner 'Jeanie' with her owners

Simpson & Son were the club winners at Chevington Drift in the Coquetdale Fed while R. Murphy took the honours at Alnwick and Mr. and Mrs. D. Stewart clocked in first at Alnmouth. R & L Hume won at Amble.

The Young Birds start racing through August and September.