Channel race and National mark end of old bird racing season
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Federations in the south of the region once again proved success with second and third going to duckets at Hartlepool and Billingham.
A National race was also from Eastbourne, which marks the end of the Old Bird season.
The winner was Jimmy Richardson’s loft of the Horden HS in the South East Durham Fed.
Simpson & Son were the club winners at Chevington Drift in the Coquetdale Fed while R. Murphy took the honours at Alnwick and Mr. and Mrs. D. Stewart clocked in first at Alnmouth. R & L Hume won at Amble.
The Young Birds start racing through August and September.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.