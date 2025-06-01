Chally leads the way as Alnmouth storm to big derby day success

Chalana De Silva put Alnwick’s heads in a spin.

Alnmouth & Lesbury’s Sri-Lankan bowling ace took his third five-wicket haul of the season in their 10-wicket success against their near neighbours in the NTCL Division One derby at Hipsburn.

De Silva has taken five wickets on seven occasions now since joining the club last season as their overseas professional – as well as developing young players in the area.

He has claimed 107 wickets in total so far and his superb figures of 5/7 from 7.3 overs, including 4 maidens, helped the hosts to a storming success.

With his fellow bowler Harry Sutherland taking 4-10 from his seven overs, Alnwick were reduced to a total of just 59 all-out in the 27th over.

Alnmouth wicket keeper Laurie Robson took three catches behind to remove Max Harrison, Sam Vernon and Jamie Armstrong from the action.

He has taken 16 catches and made three stumpings so far with his fielding this season – but it is with the bat that Robson has really impressed.

He has hit three centuries and one fifty so far this term, totally 520 runs with three not outs - although he didn’t get the chance to walk out from the pavilion to add to that total on Saturday as openers Ed Brunton and Jonathon Ridley did the business while he was sat padded up at number three.

Ridley was 33 not out and skipper Brunton 27 not out as they brought up the 60 required to win early in the eleventh over.

Brunton knocked six fours in his time at the crease with Ridley chalking up five fours and a six as they raced to total and took the 30 points to keep them in fourth spot in the top flight table.

Harry Lobb and Laurence Reeves top-scored for Alnwick with 12 apiece as they remain second bottom.

Alnwick have had a tough start to the season with two wins and five defeats from their opening seven fixtures.

They host bottom-side Matfen at Weaver’s Way on Saturday while Alnmouth & Lesbury take on Stocksfield at Hipsburn.

With four wins and three defeats so far, Alnmouth are just four points adrift of third-placed Annfield Plain, with runaway leaders Morpeth and second-placed Swalwell both maintaining their 100 percent records.