Chalana de Silva heads hall of fame as Alnmouth & Lesbury finish runners-up

Chalana de Silva has topped the bowling figures in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League this season – and the good news is he’ll be back again next year.

The popular Sri-Lankan spinner and club professional, who signed for Alnmouth & Lesbury after playing across in Lancashire, took 61 wickets – and 77 in total -to head the leader board.

His team-mate Nick Denton also finished in the top ten, taking 43 wickets himself.

Both bowlers took five wickets each in a 134-run win over Blaydon that saw Alnmouth finish in second spot, just 34 points behind champions Newcastle City.

De Silva will be back at Alnmouth next season

De Silva bowled 5-11 and Denton 5-25 as they finished in some style, getting Blaydon all out for just 107 in 30 overs after setting a target of 241/9 in their innings.

Alnmouth’s Laurie Robson and Ed Brunton also made the top ten hall of fame for batting with Robson knocking 577 and Brunton 566 over the piece. Brunton hit his half century with a straight 50 at Blaydon with Robson chalking up 44.

The top scorer on the day was Paul Straker with a superb 85.

Robson also finished second in the League’s fielding figures with 16 wicket keeping catches and eight stumpings.

De Silva has already signed on to play at Hipsburn as the club’s overseas professional again in the 2025 season.

Alnmouth & Lesbury chairman Mark Brunton was keen to get him to put pen to paper, and said: “Chalana has been excellent this season - not just on the pitch but his work with the juniors and the way he has integrated himself into the community has been great.”

“We are delighted to have him signed for 2025.”

De Silva said that Alnmouth ‘felt like his home’ and he’s scheduled to return to north Northumberland next April.