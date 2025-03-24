Celebrations on hold as Berwick suffer first defeat

Berwick Rangers ladies have the champagne on ice after they suffered their first defeat of the season in the Northumberland Women’s Premier Division.

The Borderers went down 2-1 at Newcastle East End, when a win would have handed them the title at their first attempt since being promoted as champions from the First Division in the summer.

The prolific Michelle Stewart was on target for Willie Henderson’s side, who have a massive fixture this weekend when they travel to Morpeth Town, who slipped to third after Wallsend Boys Club won 3-0 at Prudhoe Town to leapfrog them.

Morpeth and Berwick Rangers also face each other in the upcoming League Cup Final.