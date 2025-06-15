Carss wins Burgham Open on countback
Both golfers ended the day with 43 points, with Carss totalling a better score over the back nine to take it.
Spence Spencer of Alnmouth Village was third on 42 points with the competition beating the rain.
“The course was in great condition - thanks to all the staff and the green keepers for the effort put in,” said a NNGL official.
Rothbury’s James Lingard won the gross with a score of 38 with Dunstanburgh’s Martin Carss second with 34 and Rothbury’s Richard Gander third with a round of 33.
Alnmouth Village lead the Open Day net table with a score of 553 and Rothbury top the gross table with 426 ahead of the next contest at Warkworth on the June 28.