Carss wins Burgham Open on countback

It proved an exciting day of golfing at Burgham Park

Dunstanburgh’s John Carss won the North Northumberland Golf League Open Day at Burgham Park on countback following a close tussle with Warkworth’s Paul Clarke.

Both golfers ended the day with 43 points, with Carss totalling a better score over the back nine to take it.

Spence Spencer of Alnmouth Village was third on 42 points with the competition beating the rain.

“The course was in great condition - thanks to all the staff and the green keepers for the effort put in,” said a NNGL official.

Rothbury’s James Lingard won the gross with a score of 38 with Dunstanburgh’s Martin Carss second with 34 and Rothbury’s Richard Gander third with a round of 33.

Alnmouth Village lead the Open Day net table with a score of 553 and Rothbury top the gross table with 426 ahead of the next contest at Warkworth on the June 28.