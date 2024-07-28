Callaghan hits double in Morpeth Ladies' Cup success

By Jon TaitContributor
Published 28th Jul 2024, 17:01 BST
Orla Callaghan struck twice as Morpeth Town Ladies lifted the silverware in the Les Chappell Shield in the Berwick Charities Cup on the historic Stanks.

She was joined on the scoresheet by Jess Coates and Keira Davidson as they beat Bedlington Belles 4-2 in the final.

Emma Hume and Claire Snaith found the back of the net for the Belles.

Morpeth’s Eadie Barakat was named player of the match in what was hailed as a ‘great game of football’ by the organisers.

Morpeth Town Ladies with the Les Chappell shieldMorpeth Town Ladies with the Les Chappell shield
Morpeth Town Ladies with the Les Chappell shield

Berwick Rugby Club won a 6-5 thriller against a Stanks Select side to take the honours in the Crammond Cup.

Rhys Bloomfield scored a hat-trick for the rugby lads in the win.

The Berwick Charities Cup was lifted by Angel Alkies with Craig Bell notching all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Crusaders.

Aaron Punton hit the consolation goal.

