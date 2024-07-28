Callaghan hits double in Morpeth Ladies' Cup success
She was joined on the scoresheet by Jess Coates and Keira Davidson as they beat Bedlington Belles 4-2 in the final.
Emma Hume and Claire Snaith found the back of the net for the Belles.
Morpeth’s Eadie Barakat was named player of the match in what was hailed as a ‘great game of football’ by the organisers.
Berwick Rugby Club won a 6-5 thriller against a Stanks Select side to take the honours in the Crammond Cup.
Rhys Bloomfield scored a hat-trick for the rugby lads in the win.
The Berwick Charities Cup was lifted by Angel Alkies with Craig Bell notching all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Crusaders.
Aaron Punton hit the consolation goal.
