Callaghan hits double in Morpeth Ladies' Cup success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Orla Callaghan struck twice as Morpeth Town Ladies lifted the silverware in the Les Chappell Shield in the Berwick Charities Cup on the historic Stanks.

She was joined on the scoresheet by Jess Coates and Keira Davidson as they beat Bedlington Belles 4-2 in the final.

Emma Hume and Claire Snaith found the back of the net for the Belles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth’s Eadie Barakat was named player of the match in what was hailed as a ‘great game of football’ by the organisers.

Morpeth Town Ladies with the Les Chappell shield

Berwick Rugby Club won a 6-5 thriller against a Stanks Select side to take the honours in the Crammond Cup.

Rhys Bloomfield scored a hat-trick for the rugby lads in the win.

The Berwick Charities Cup was lifted by Angel Alkies with Craig Bell notching all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Crusaders.