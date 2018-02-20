Calcutta Cup visits Alnwick Rugby Club

The Calcutta Cup made a stop at Alnwick RFC on Monday night on route from Twickenham to Murrayfield.

The cup, which will be contested by Scotland and England in Saturday’s Six Nations international, was accompanied by ex-international players Phil Vickery and Andy Nichol, who are RFU Mitsubishi ambassadors.

Phil and Andy spent the evening at the club coaching the Alnwick RFC minis, juniors, girls and colts rugby sections who attended the event.

They also displayed the cup and had photographs taken with the Calcutta Cup. They then spent time with senior club members and players.

Alnwick was the only club the Calcutta Cup stopped off at on its way to Murrayfield, a great honour for the club.