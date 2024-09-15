Bullen shoots two under to lift President's Bowl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dan Bullen shot a two under par round to take the North Northumberland Golf League’s Presidents Bowl at Goswick.

He grossed 70 on his home course to claim the silverware with second-placed Sean Jackson of Magdalene Fields just two shots adrift and even.

Jackson did, however, win the Advertiser Trophy for the best net individual with a score of -4. Alnwick Castle’s Kevin Murphy shot -3 and Craig Moat of Dunstanburgh Castle -2.

Goswick won the Rothbury Trophy for best four team gross with a score of +11 while both the Net trophy and the Sportsworld trophy were lifted by Dunstanburgh.

Magdalene Field’s Martin Tait celebrated hitting a hole in one on the fifteenth.