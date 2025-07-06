Brunton goes ton-up in Alnmouth victory

Skipper Ed Brunton led from the front as he hit his first century of the season in Alnmouth & Lesbury’s 74-run success at Annfield Plain.

Opener Brunton impressed at the crease with an unbeaten 123 after facing 144 deliveries and sending 18 running away to the boundary.

He was helped by a second half century in a week by the in-form Tom Vickers, who made 64 before the dreaded finger raise from the umpire as Ethan Lassen fired one into his pads – and he had to walk lbw.

Vickers had cracked ten 4s in his total as the partnership made an a solid 121 as Alnmouth put 255/7 up on the board after winning the toss and going in to bat.

Alnmouth are in a good position just over the half way point in the season

The host’s Sam Stephenson led their bowling with figures of 4-44 as he took the wickets of Peter Smith, Chalana De Silva, Harry Sutherland and Sean Hutchinson.

David Anderson had made an early breakthrough, taking the wickets of Jonathon Ridley and Laurie Robson by clean bowling them to leave Alnmouth on 19-2 before they were steadied by the Brunton-Vickers partnership.

Anderson was himself caught by De Silva from a Nick Denton delivery as Alnmouth took him for 11, then Denton took the bails off his fellow opener Anthony Hornby for 35.

De Silva also took two wickets, dismissing Klassen caught and bowled and Sutherland catching Stephenson.

When Robin Tudor bowled Aaron Kyle for 1, it left the hosts on 68/5 and although Shane Oliver proved difficult to dislodge as he ran up 74 not out including seven 4s and three 6s, his batting partner Adam McArdle eventually went on 44 when he was caught behind by Robson off Sutherland as they came up just short, making 181/6 in a valiant effort to chase a big total.

Alnmouth hoisted Berwick in an exciting T20 Thomas Wilson League Cup tie last night, (Wednesday 9th July) and they’re back in NTCL Division One action at Hipsburn on Saturday when they play Matfen.

The visitors are tenth in the table with Alnmouth still in third behind Morpeth and leaders Swalwell with seven wins from their twelve games so far – including a cancellation and an abandonment that have cost them points on the other two.