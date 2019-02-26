Bruce and Diana represent Alnwick in National x-country

There were some outstanding performances from Alnwick Harriers at the weekend.

First off, Bruce Crombie and Diana Weightman represented the club at the prestigious National Cross Country Championships, at Parliament Hill, London

Bruce finished the 12k course in 48.42, coming 901st out of the 2,006-strong field. Diana completed the 8k course in 40.36, ranking 511th out of 1,034 runners. A great effort from both!

On Saturday evening, a hardy team of Harriers took on the unique challenge of The Duergar – a 10-mile trail run in the Simonside hills at night.

First back for Alnwick and finishing fifth overall was Jon Archer, in a very good 1.23.03.

Second home for Alnwick was Laura Stubbings, who finished fourth female overall in 1.45.06.

Results: Jon Archer 1.23.03; Laura Stubbings 1.45.06; Stephen Cowell 1.45.19; Steven Studley 1.47.02; Ian Stephenson 1.54.18; Mark Latham 1.54.55; Rachel Armit Mccoy 2.04.00; Angela Embleton 2.04.03; Jennifer Knight 2.06.40; Tania Conway 2.07.01; Fiona Stacey 2.07.03; Helen Dickinson 2.07.05; Linda Patterson 2.19.13.

Meanwhile, a decent number of Alnwick Harriers represented the club at various parkruns, near and far. Among the highlights were Ollie Telfer finishing fourth overall at Druridge Bay in 18.21, while Harry Knox (Junior Male 11-14) clocked 23.36 at Keswick.

Results:

Druridge Bay: 4 Ollie Telfer 18.21; 28 Neil Hamilton 22.33; 29 Tony Jackson 22.41; 79 Paul Dellbridge 26.20; 84 Peter Embleton 26.45; 87 Nell Gair 26.53; 90 David Cooper 26.58; 117 George Williams 28.31; 136 Karen Leeson 30.13; 1437 Lorna Stephenson 30.47; 163 Eileen Guthrie 33.11; 184 Michael Telfer 36.31; 213 Rebecca Heeley 51.18

Harrogate: 175 Emma Givens 25.17; 229 Chloe Givens 26.25.

Keswick: 38 Harry Knox 23.36.

Kirkcaldy: 123 Melanie Brigid Buchanan 29.39.

Queen Elizabeth: 22 David Hindmarsh 24.02.

Rising Sun: 368 Mark Hume 35.43.

Sheffield Hallam: 675 Kim Bronze 34.30

Workington: 78 Richard Eastoie 29.10; 133 Gay Eastoe 45.31.