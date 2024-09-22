Brown wins wrestling double at Thropton Show
The Ladies’ All Weights was won by Lucy Coulston, who threw Ellena Peacock in the final.
Jack Pringle won the u10s contest and Ellena Peacock the u12s while Edward Younger topped the u15 boys and Lucy Coulston the u15 girls.
George Younger was the u18 boys winner and Jack Brown also took the trophy in the 13 stone category to celebrate a double success.
The Show’s fell race to the top of Simonside and back was won by Nick Swinburn of the Northumberland Fell Runners and Catriona Macdonald of Morpeth.
New race organiser Matt Poxon said: “Many thanks must go to the show committee, Paul (Appleby) and Peter (Reed) for marshalling the top in the clag, and sweepers Laura, Diliara and Helena. Also, many thanks to Thropton Spar for the prizes.”
