Brown the hero as Blyth win first game
Harrison Brown smashed a sensational century as Division Three basement side Blyth celebrated their first win of the season.
The opening batsman whacked eight big sixes over the ropes and sent 16 shots racing to the boundary as he made a superb 132 from just 54 deliveries.
With his opening partner, skipper Andy Clark, also putting an undefeated 70 up on the scoreboard, it proved a day to remember.
Blyth’s Craig Smith also raised his bat to salute a half century as they made a bumper 315/7 that gave Ponteland seconds a huge target to chase.
It was Brown’s second ton of a season, in which he’s also hit three half centuries, before he was caught by Max Bell off John Lumb.
After suffering nine defeats, three cancelations and an abandonment so far this season the 28 points must have been a huge relief for Blyth – but they still trail second-bottom Bomarsund by 28 points.
Surj Singh led the Blyth bowling with figures of 3-37 as they restricted the visitors to 211/7 in reply, giving them a much-welcome 104 run success.
A win at Bomarsund on Saturday could lift them off the bottom.
