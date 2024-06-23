Brown and Kemp half-centuries not enough in Blyth defeat

By Jon TaitContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 77-run defeat at Cramlington kept Blyth in the basement in Division Three of the Northumberland & Tyneside League.

The Plessey Road side have lost eight and seen two of their opening ten fixtures cancelled in a nightmare start which leaves them on just 50 points.

Cramlington set a huge target of 292/4 after winning the toss and putting themselves in to bat with Vihanga Fernando slamming his second century of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His 115 included sixteen 4s and four 6s before he was finally caught by Alfie Clark off Andy Clark’s bowling.

Brown hit 54 and Kemp 72 runs in the lossBrown hit 54 and Kemp 72 runs in the loss
Brown hit 54 and Kemp 72 runs in the loss

Michael Sewell also added 85 before his wicket fell, also being caught by Andy Kemp from Fraser Morton.

Kemp had taken opener Billy Pulman lbw for just nine as Blyth started brightly but once Fernando and Sewell settled in at the crease, they piled up the runs.

William Asher was caught by James Morton from an Andy Clark delivery on 36 while Harry McCabe and Jonathon Marshall were 10 and 14 not out respectively to complete the 50 overs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blyth opening batsman Harrison Brown scored his second half century of the season – he’s also hit one 100 – as they made a solid response, while sixth man Kemp slammed a superb 72 that included seven 4s and four 6s before he was clean bowled by Brad Skirpan.

It was Skirpan’s bowling that did most of the damage as he took 5-49 from his twelve overs.

Blyth will look to go again this weekend when they host second-placed GEMS.

Related topics:BlythCramlingtonNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.