Brown and Kemp half-centuries not enough in Blyth defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Plessey Road side have lost eight and seen two of their opening ten fixtures cancelled in a nightmare start which leaves them on just 50 points.
Cramlington set a huge target of 292/4 after winning the toss and putting themselves in to bat with Vihanga Fernando slamming his second century of the season.
His 115 included sixteen 4s and four 6s before he was finally caught by Alfie Clark off Andy Clark’s bowling.
Michael Sewell also added 85 before his wicket fell, also being caught by Andy Kemp from Fraser Morton.
Kemp had taken opener Billy Pulman lbw for just nine as Blyth started brightly but once Fernando and Sewell settled in at the crease, they piled up the runs.
William Asher was caught by James Morton from an Andy Clark delivery on 36 while Harry McCabe and Jonathon Marshall were 10 and 14 not out respectively to complete the 50 overs.
Blyth opening batsman Harrison Brown scored his second half century of the season – he’s also hit one 100 – as they made a solid response, while sixth man Kemp slammed a superb 72 that included seven 4s and four 6s before he was clean bowled by Brad Skirpan.
It was Skirpan’s bowling that did most of the damage as he took 5-49 from his twelve overs.
Blyth will look to go again this weekend when they host second-placed GEMS.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.