Brooks on song in exciting derby win for Alnmouth and Lesbury

Brilliant Brian Brooks sparked the Alnmouth & Lesbury celebrations as they won a thrilling derby clash at Morpeth by just eight runs.

The bowler ran up to the crease in the final over with tailender Harvey Gillie on strike. The tailender had already hit a six and a four in hitting 14 in his 17 minutes in the helmet and gloves.

Brooks bowled. Gillie struck a shot off the willow and Jonathon Ridley took the catch to loud cheers from his team-mates. Alnmouth had secured the win with just 4 balls to spare.

It capped a superb individual display by Brooks, whose overall figures were 5-33.

Alnmouth & Lesbury are third in Division One

Peter Smith struck 73 as Alnmouth & Lesbury made 199/7 in their 50 overs with Laurie Robson being run out on 47 by Gillie for the second top score.

Brooks was also decent with the bat as he made 26 not out as he faced 46 balls in over half an hour at the crease to push up the total.

Alex Senior led Morpeth’s bowling with 3-33 as he took the wickets of Ed Brunton, Paul Straker and skipper Tom Vickers.

Michael Craigs dismissed Ridley and Chalana De Silva while Sam Eyres eventually did for Smith.

Big-hitting Morpeth opener Ethan Deal top scored with 50 before De Silva’s spin caught him out lbw after he’s slammed two sixes and six fours.

The Sri-Lankan also got Matthew Senior for a duck as he edged behind into Robson’s gloves while Straker clean bowled Alex Senior and Nick Denton took Liam Day’s wicket when he was caught by Vickers on 12.

But it was Brooks who ran the show at Longhirst as he dismissed skipper Craigs, clean bowled on 47, as well as rattling the bails off Jack Travers.

Max Raimes and Adam Lawn were caught off his bowling by Straker and Charlie Costello respectively.

Alnmouth have won twelve and lost just five games this season with a couple of matches to go. They have lost three to cancellation and had one abandoned, while Morpeth will rue the six cancellations and two abandonments that have cost them points this term as they’ve only lost five as well.

Alnmouth & Lesbury can continue to apply the pressure at the top when they host struggling Washington at Hibsburn on Saturday while Morpeth will look to bounce back at Ashington Rugby.

Neighbours Alnwick go to Whickham looking to secure their First Division safety.