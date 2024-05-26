Bronze gains another Gold
The inspirational Bronze, who was born in Berwick, lifted the trophy while at the French outfit in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and was a winner again with the Nou Camp giants last season.
Second half goals from Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas in front of over 50,000 fans gave the Catalans the win – with Bronze producing a player of the match performance.
England international, Euro 2022 winner, and former Alnwick footballer Bronze said afterwards: “We knew we needed to be a club that made history. It’s not easy, it’s hard to win it once, but to do it back to back, Lyon showed how difficult it is. This team’s finally done that. I think we go down in history as one of the best teams in Europe.”
The 32-year-old right back has also won every domestic honour available in England, France and Spain.