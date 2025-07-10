British Muay Thai Champion Danielle Ellis aims to cement her reputation as one of the fastest rising stars in women’s combat sports, when she fights for the WBC European Title on 18th October.

Danielle broke into the professional UK Muay Thai rankings after a dominant performance on the Victory Promotions show in Newcastle last summer. Kicking off a four fight winning streak, Danielle then defeated world ranked fighter Alexandra Axel, before ending 2024 in Thailand, where she took on a short notice opportunity to fight for a stadium championship belt, securing a big win over a previously undefeated Thai opponent.

Despite getting into the sport late, a run of strong performances against highly regarded opposition quickly earned Danielle the UK #2 spot in the female Flyweight division and landed her the opportunity to compete for the WBC British Title earlier this year. Fighting on the respected Oran Mor Muay Thai show in Glasgow on April 6, Danielle defeated Scotland’s Colette Wadha to become the WBC Flyweight British Champion, propelling her into the WBC Muay Thai World rankings.

Currently undefeated at pro level, Danielle’s sights are now firmly set on climbing the world rankings and capturing another prestigious green and gold belt this Autumn, whilst seeking to gain more recognition and opportunities at international level.

Danielle Ellis, Professional Fighter and Coach at Sabai Warriors Muay Thai Gym in Ashington commented:

“It’s such an honour to be given this opportunity to fight for such a sought-after title so soon in my pro career.

“When I first started training it was just for fitness and the fun of it. I never in a million years thought I’d have an amateur fight, nevermind pursuing Muay Thai professionally. It was quite the unexpected career change in my thirties!”

“As a child and teenager, I was always quite athletic and was part of lots of school sports teams. I also did ballroom and Latin American dancing from a young age but never tried any type of combat sports until I was 30. My partner Tony introduced me to Muay Thai after we met and almost immediately I was hooked (no pun intended).

I love the culture and the respect Muay Thai encompasses. It’s not just like a brawl in the ring, there’s a beauty and gracefulness to it as well. Graceful brutality, me and Tony like to call it”

A qualified Personal Trainer, Danielle now coaches and trains full time at Sabai Warriors Muay Thai gym in North Seaton, Ashington, which was set up by her husband Tony Ellis in 2018.

“Tony’s an incredible coach! He’s developing a great team of active young fighters and our gym is just going from strength to strength. On Saturday we hosted our annual gym fight show, and our fighters secured an incredible 6 wins out of 7 on the day!

Tony never takes easy matches for me or for any of our fighters. He likes us to be challenged and test ourselves. ‘Claim no easy victories’ is one of his favourite quotes.”

Tony Ellis, Owner and Head Coach at Sabai Warriors Muay Thai Gym commented:

“Danielle will definitely be considered the underdog going into this fight against a much more experienced opponent in Aline. But Dani’s a very strong, technical and disciplined fighter. I know she’ll put on yet another great performance and make us all proud! It’s a huge achievement to be fighting at this level.”

Danielle will face tough opposition in Aline Seiberth, a 3x Gold medalist at the WBC World Championships and Thailand’s Fairtex Fight ‘Road to ONE Championship’ Tournament finalist. With over a decade of experience in the ring, this won’t be Seiberth’s first attempt to secure the WBC European title, having narrowly missed out on it in 2019 and 2022.

Danielle added:

“I know it’s going to be a really tough fight and another big test for me as I step up in levels, but training Muay Thai has really built my confidence and made me so resilient. I have a lot of self-belief now and with such a great coach in Tony, brilliant training partners, and a mass of supporters behind me, I’m confident I can do what needs to be done to keep that WBC European belt here in England.”

1 . Contributed Danielle Ellis defeats world ranked fighter Alexandra Axel via unanimous decision Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Victory Promotions announces WBC European Title fight Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Danielle Ellis, WBC Muay Thai British Champion Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Danielle Ellis walkout on Victory Promotions in 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales