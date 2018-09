Morpeth man Brian Kerr won an individual and team gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Fly Fishing Championships which were held in Omagh, Northern Ireland.

Brian was a member of the Northern Ireland team who finished ahead of Canada (silver) and Scotland (bronze).

He is a former employee at the House of Hardy in Alnwick, and now lives in County Armagh with his partner Linda and son, Sonny.

He is currently competing in the World Fly Fishing Championships in Italy.