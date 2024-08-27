BREAKING: Solano parts company with Spartans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nolberto Solano has left Blyth Spartans.

The popular former Newcastle United star’s tenure at Croft Park has lasted just six League games.

And with the green and whites rooted second-bottom of the NPL Premier table on just three points, the club released a statement thanking the Peruvian for his efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The simple three-line communique released on the club website read:

Nolberto Solano is no longer in charge at Blyth

‘Blyth Spartans can confirm that they have agreed to part ways with Nolberto Solano.

The club would like to place on record its thanks to Nobby for his efforts while at Spartans.

Assistant manager David Stockdale will take charge of the squad as the interim manager ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie.’

Blyth lost three and drew three under Solano's management.