Wansbeck Warriors score two out of three in night of great boxing
Johnstone – stepping into the ring for the first time since July – was first to the apron against Ryan Edwards from Manchester.
Edwards proved to be a formidable opponent in what was a warm-up, with a rematch scheduled for Saturday, April 26.
Johnstone went for it from the bell with head and body combinations, forcing two knock downs in the first round before the referee stepped in and stopped the contest.
Next to box was Rhys Gebbie, who had made a successful debut in July with a unanimous win against Brad Grey.
This time his opponent pulled out the night before the fight, with Jacob Turnbull stepping in. What ensued was a gutsy, end-to-end contest with Gebbie showing some great work rate.
The fight went three rounds before Gebbie’s hand was raised with a unanimous decision.
Last up to the ring was 24-year-old Ryan Tyler. His opponent was MTK boxer Joe Carson, who weighed 4kg heavier.
The crowd were on their feet as nothing separated the boxers in the first round. However, halfway through the second round, Tyler blew himself out and the referee stepped in to call a halt to the contest.
“Experience and weight prevailed, but what a fight it was,” said Warriors coach Alan Buller afterwards.
He added: “For Ryan, it’s a purely a learning curve.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.