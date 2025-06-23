Wansbeck Warriors battle it out at Byker

Archie Smith had a winning debut for Wansbeck Warriors.

Wansbeck Warriors had three boxers out on Father’s Day at the Tapyard Warehouse at Byker.

First to the apron was debutant George Armstrong against opponent Dylan Hutton.

There was a delay to the start of the contest due to Armstrong mislaying his gumshield and therefore remoulding a new one. When the fight got underway it was end-to-end action for the first two rounds.

Armstrong was on top then he became complacent and was tired for the last 45 seconds, and was on the receiving end as he went to the canvas. The referee waved the fight off.

Armstrong was twice warned after his gumshield fell out, with his coach, Alan Buller, later describing it as “a learning curve”. A rematch is on the cards.

Next up was Alnwick-born Archie Smith, who was also making his debut.

Buller said: “We were told that Jack Brogdan – his opponent from Newcastle – had one win in five fights, but his record was actually 12 wins from 16.

“Nevertheless the fight went ahead.”

The first round saw non-stop action with the crowd off their seats then, in the first minute of round two, Smith caught Brogdan with a furious body shot and the more experienced boxer failed to beat the count.

The referee raised Smith’s hand as the winner on a technical knockout.

Brogdan – still feeling the body shots 15 minutes after the fight – asked Smith and his corner for a rematch, which was accepted, with the return fight scheduled for October.

Last to the apron was Benny Pattinson, an Alnwick-born lad who went into the match with a record of five wins from six fights and a few technical knockouts.

His opponent was Carl Craige, a big hitter, with both men going at it from the bell. It was end-to-end then, in the last 30 seconds of the first round, Craige collapsed to the canvas and the referee stopped the fight.

“Well done to all boxers who took part,” head coach Alan Buller commented afterwards.

Next port of call for the Warriors is in July at the Lancastrian Suite in Gateshead.