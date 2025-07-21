Wansbeck Warrior Josh Johnstone defends his super welterweight belt, with two other Warriors on the card

Josh Johnstone with his belt.

Ashington-born boxer Josh Johnstone took his tally of wins to 29 after he successfully defended his super welterweight belt at the weekend at the Lancastrian Suite, Gateshead.

The Wansbeck Warriors boxer appeared on the programme as the final bout for the club and he had to pull out all of the stops before defeating BKB champion Martin Rafell from Peterborough.

Rafell had stepped in as a late replacement for Hartlepool’s Peter Cope who pulled out with an injury.

Warriors head coach Alan Buller said: “The fight went the distance of six two-minute rounds, but yet again Josh showed his class and won on points against a very formidable opponent.

“Josh’s record now stands at 29 wins with a decent amateur background.”

First up for the Warriors on the D-Day billing was JJ Sexton, who was returning to the ring after being sidelined for 18 months and faced Baron Williams.

Sexton boxed very well from the first bell, delivering some good body and head combinations. Just before the end of round one, he launched some body shots which must have taken the wind out of Williams, whose corner retired him on the stool.

Next up was Alnwick-born Archie Small, who gave a good account of himself against Lewis Donelly from MTK who was much taller and had more experience.

Small saw out the three rounds but sadly lost on points.

“What an exhibition Archie gave, and he now looks towards his next fight in August,” said Buller, who added: “Well done to all the boxers who represented the Warriors – you were all a credit to the club.”