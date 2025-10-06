Wansbeck Warrior David Young makes short work of his opponent on his club debut

Boxer David Young.

David Young made a dramatic winning start on his Wansbeck Warriors debut last week when he defeated Billy Beard in the first minute at the Rainton Meadows Arena.

It took Young 25 seconds in total to dismantle the experienced Beard, who comes from Newcastle, as he attacked from the first bell.

Fifteen seconds into the fight, Young delivered a stiff jab followed by a big right hook to the body and when Beard was deemed unable to continue, the Wansbeck boxer had his hand raised.

Warriors coach Alan Buller commented: “Well done David – now onto the next one!”