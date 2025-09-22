Wansbeck Warrior boxer Archie Smith wins novice title after his fourth fight
Wansbeck Warriors boxer Archie Smith lifted the novice title belt at the Lancastrian Suite in Gateshead after he won by a unanimous decision.
The Alnwick-born 22-year-old was facing Kane Lidierth – a home boxer for Cobra Boxing Club.
After showing some brilliant head and body shots, coupled with some great combinations, Smith’s hand was raised after the four two-minute rounds, which took his record to three wins from four fights.
Smith’s coach, Alan Buller, said: “In the next seven to eight weeks Archie has two other titles to fight for.
“He deserves a massive well done – and is a credit to the club.”