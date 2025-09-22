Wansbeck Warrior boxer Archie Smith wins novice title after his fourth fight

By Brian Bennett
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 21:08 BST
Wansbeck Warrior Archie Smith.placeholder image
Wansbeck Warrior Archie Smith.
Wansbeck Warriors boxer Archie Smith lifted the novice title belt at the Lancastrian Suite in Gateshead after he won by a unanimous decision.

The Alnwick-born 22-year-old was facing Kane Lidierth – a home boxer for Cobra Boxing Club.

After showing some brilliant head and body shots, coupled with some great combinations, Smith’s hand was raised after the four two-minute rounds, which took his record to three wins from four fights.

Smith’s coach, Alan Buller, said: “In the next seven to eight weeks Archie has two other titles to fight for.

“He deserves a massive well done – and is a credit to the club.”

Related topics:GatesheadAlnwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice