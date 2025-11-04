Wansbeck Warrior Archie Smith adds novice welterweight belt to his growing collection

Archie Smith with his belts and his uncle, left, and father, right.

Wansbeck Warriors boxer Archie Smith – having bagged one belt recently – won the novice welterweight belt against Shaun Robertson on a packed programme at the Federation Brewery.

Smith – who makes the journey from Alnwick to train with the Ashington-based club – performed well on the night and won by a unanimous decision.

“His commitment and dedication is immense,” said coach Alan Buller.

Smith will be chasing another belt in the coming weeks.

Rhys Gebbie had been first up to the apron to face Matty Dixon, but after a good contest Gebbie lost on points.

Next was JJ Sexton fighting it out against Chris Mishrer for the welterweight title.

After a good first round, the Warrior was caught flush by a blow from Mishrer and the referee stopped the fight.

Philip Trewick met a strong opponent in Brad Grey. A non-stop contest developed and after Trewick was caught out in round one, he came back and his corner thought he had done enough to win, but the judges declared a draw.

David Young – who had recently secured the Bridgerweight title after winning by a technical knockout in the first round against Ash Cullen – came up against a hard opponent in Neil Wilson for another title fight.

The Wansbeck fighter jarred his elbow in the first round. He fought through the second before his corner pulled him out after checking the injury.