Wansbeck boxing club coach praises young Alnwick-based boxer after his latest win

Archie Smith.

Wansbeck Warriors coach Alan Buller has lavished praise on young boxer Archie Smith, who won his second bout recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith beat Lewis Wright from Newcastle at the Salt Market Social Club in North Shields.

Alnwick-born Smith went into the ring with a record of one win from two fights. In a contest of three by two-minute rounds, the 22-year-old had Wright on the back foot from the very start until the last bell at the end of the fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith poured relentless pressure onto his taller opponent and had his hand duly raised by the referee with a unanimous verdict.

A smiling Buller said afterwards: “Archie travels from Alnwick to Ashington to the gym sessions and that’s dedication.

“We call him ‘Archie small stuff Smith’ and he is a credit to the Warriors Boxing Club.”

Buller added that the Warriors now look forward to forthcoming shows later this month, October and December.