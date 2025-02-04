Mental health charity Brighter Storey For All has donated a portable defibrillator to Newbiggin Boxing Club, ensuring the club is equipped to respond in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

This vital piece of equipment has been made possible through the Newbiggin-based charity’s partnership with the Red Sky Foundation and the incredible support of the local community.

Nick Storey, co-founder of Brighter Storey For All, said: “This donation represents everything our charity stands for – bringing people together to make a real difference in our community.

"We are proud to support Newbiggin Boxing Club and ensure they have the tools to protect their members’ health and wellbeing. Thank you to everyone who made this possible – your kindness and generosity truly save lives.”

Francesca Storey, Nick Storey, Paul Scott and participants at the boxing club.

Newbiggin Boxing Club, which plays a key role in promoting fitness and mental well-being in the local area, welcomed the donation.

A club spokesperson said: "We are incredibly grateful to Brighter Storey For All and the Red Sky Foundation for this generous donation.

"Having a defibrillator on-site gives us peace of mind that we’re prepared for any emergency. It’s an invaluable addition to our facilities, and we can’t thank everyone involved enough for their support.”

Brighter Storey For All was founded by Nick and Francesca Storey in memory of their fathers, John Storey and John Rendall. The charity is aimed at supporting individuals and families experiencing mental health illness and neurodiversity.

Nick’s dad John Storey died by suicide in 2013. Francesca’s dad John Rendall was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2000 and sadly passed away after a battle with cancer in 2023.