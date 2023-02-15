Alnwick welterweight boxer Cyrus Pattinson.

​Ashington-born Cyrus meets Chris Jenkins on March 18 when the pair top the bill at the Utilita Arena.

And the 28-year-old is hoping his army of fans will get behind him as he bids to earn a crack at the British title.

Cyrus, who grew up in Alnwick, said: “This is a great opportunity for the people that have followed all my career to come to watch me on this massive stage. Their support would mean so much.”

His big fight training – which includes a mix of running, sparring, strength conditioning and a strict, regimented diet – began in September. He said: "There’s a vast range of training. I’ll be fighting over 10 rounds, so for 30 minutes I’ll be active, if I don’t get a stoppage, so I’ll definitely be prepared for it.

"When I was on Team GB, Chris was the British and Commonwealth champion, so he’s someone that has been at that level for a long time.

"His accolades and accomplishments speak for themselves. He likes to fight, to bring the pressure, which is going to make the fight very exciting, because that’s similar to what I like to do. We’re going to clash, in a good way, so it will be an explosive fight.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me. To be on that stage is the pinnacle, being local; to headline is something I’ve always wanted to do since I started boxing.”

Although now established at a boxing club in Birtley, he considers himself “an Alnwick lad through and through” having started boxing as a 12 year old in the town.

He attended Alnwick South school, Lindisfarne Middle and Duchess’s High and has returned in the past to talk to pupils about his life and career. He turned professional in 2021 and has won all five of his top-flight fights, including three knockouts.

He now hopes to continue his impressive form on the biggest local stage and he said: “To have the support of Northumberland, which I’m sure I will have, will mean so much to me going into the fight.”

