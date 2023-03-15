News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick boxer faces his toughest opponent yet on Saturday

Welterweight boxer Cyrus Pattinson is ready for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Chris Jenkins in Newcastle on Saturday (March 18).

By Janet Bew
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT- 1 min read
Cyrus Pattinson is fighting for the WBA International title on March 18.
Twenty-eight-year-old Pattinson, who was brought up in Alnwick, has yet to lose a fight since turning professional in June 2021, winning all five bouts, three through knockouts.

He said he’s ‘absolutely buzzing’ to be fighting in Newcastle and added: “2023 is a huge year for me and to be kicking it off by fighting in front of a home crowd in unreal.

“Nobody creates an atmosphere like the Geordies and I’m determined to put on a show for them in what is the biggest fight of my career so far. I cannot wait.”

Pattinson’s last fight, in Nottingham, saw him claim the IBO Continental title.

This time he and Welshman Jenkins, a former Commonwealth champion, are fighting for the vacant WBA International title, and the experienced boxer will be Pattinson’s toughest opponent yet.

Training for this fight started in September and has included running and sparring, as well as a strict diet, and Pattinson said he’ll definitely be ready to go all 10 rounds, if necessary.

With both fighters having aggressive styles, Pattinson said: “We’re going to clash, in a good way, so it will be an explosive fight.”

The fight is part of the Matchroom NXTGEN series and is at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle. It is being screened live on DAZN.

Tickets are £40, £60, £100, and £150 VIP and are available via Pattinson’s Facebook page (Cyrus Pattinson) or Instagram site (@CyrusRamone).

