Alnwick boxer Cyrus Ramone Pattinson wins after opponent is disqualified

By Jon Tait
Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:31 GMT
Cyrus Ramone Pattinson.placeholder image
Cyrus Ramone Pattinson.
Alnwick welterweight boxer Cyrus Ramone Pattinson beat Argentinian Jose Pombo in a VIP Boxing bout at the Sunderland Live Arena – and dedicated the win to his nana.

Pattinson claimed the victory after Pombo was disqualified in round seven for persistent fouling after already having a point deducted.

The southpaw put in a solid comeback performance under the lights.

Pattinson had beaten Joe Garside at the Newcastle Arena in his last fight back in June, when his corner threw the towel in during the fifth round after he had suffered cuts above both his eyes and the bridge of his nose, and was counted.

Thirty-one-year-old Pattinson’s professional record is now nine wins, with five knock-outs and one defeat.

