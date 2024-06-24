Bowler's figures speak for themselves, says Sutherland
The Hipsburn side have performed consistently well this season and sit just 13 points behind leaders, and last season’s champions, Newcastle City.
“We’re all pleased with where we are in the table, but we know we need to keep winning games like we did on Saturday - especially away from home,” said all-rounder Harry Sutherland.
Their success at Washington was the sixth of the season, while they’ve lost three and seen two fixtures cancelled so far.
“I thought Ed batted really well on what wasn’t a straightforward pitch against some decent bowling, but the whole top order laid the platform for us to create a bit of momentum later in the innings,” he continued.
“In terms of the bowling and fielding it was a fairly complete performance, with pressure throughout and enough good balls to steadily take wickets and, of course, Chally’s figures speak for themselves.”
“I think some better weather will hopefully help the cricket, but I can’t imagine it’ll make bowling any easier.”
