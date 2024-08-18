Bottom of the league Morpeth Town look to bounce back against Warrington Rylands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morpeth Town boss Craig Lynch wants his side to get ruthless ahead of Warrington Ryland’s visit to Craik Park this Saturday.

The Highwaymen’s gaffer was left frustrated after they squandered several opportunities in a 4-0 defeat at Basford United that left them rooted to the bottom of the NPL Premier table and declared: “We need to start getting points on the board now – there’s no two ways about it.”

Morpeth trailed to a tenth minute opener from Basford’s Ashley Chambers and went further behind when Jordan Hallam fired in just after the break.

Kane Richards added two more late on to pile the agony on the amber and blacks, who have lost their opening three games.

Morpeth are in action at Craik Park twice this week

Lynch felt the performance was ‘far from the standards that we set,’ and his team ‘looked weak.’

“If you’re home or away and get as many chances as I thought we did, or got in some good areas, the lack of quality meant we were never going to win,” he said.

“We got in some good areas and it’s just half-hearted and I’m really disappointed because there’s not many changes to what we had last season. But if we work on stuff on a Thursday night and we don’t do it on a Saturday, then I’ve got to have a look and change it because it’s wasting everyone’s time.”

“It probably wasn’t a 4-0 game but if we don’t take the chances then it doesn’t matter what the scoreline is going to be, it’s going to be a long season,” continued Lynch.

“We’ve got two home games this week and if you get six points it’s not a bad start, but it’s easier said than done with Stockton Town (Tuesday 20th) and Warrington Rylands. Some people have got to look at themselves or we’ll just have to be making some quick changes because it can’t go on like that, some of the stuff we’ve seen isn’t what we’re working on, isn’t what we’re doing, and unfortunately on a Saturday that’s when you get judged.”

“It's still very early days but some people just need to get out of second gear and playing from second gear is nowhere near good enough in this league.”