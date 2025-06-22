Borders loft takes second place in Channel pigeon race

Local pigeon racing results

John Nevins’ Norham Homing Society loft scored a massive second place in the Up North Combine’s cross channel race from Gien.

Nevins, of the Border Federation, had a bird back with a velocity of 762.693 to come in just behind the winner from the Hartlepool Fed.

Mallaburn and Murphy from the Alnwick HS had the first local bird back in the big Queen’s Cup channel race from Roye as they clocked in 47th place.

They also had a bird back in 54th of the 1,133 birds sent by 22 Federations.

Raymond and Lesley Hume scored first, second and third for the Amble HS in the Coquetdale Fed’s race from Grantham.

Mallaburn and Murphy won at Alnwick, Mr. and Mrs. D. Stewart won at Alnmouth, and Kev Moore clocked in first at Chevington Drift.