Borderers back to winning ways

Berwick’s bowlers shone in a seven-wicket win over Cramlington at the Pier Field.

Jordan Woodcock was 3-10, Declan Mark 3-23 and James Thompson 2-22 as they tumbled the visitors all out for 127.

Elliott Keenan and Toby Warner also took a wicket each in the Borderers success which keeps them second in table, just 46 points behind leaders Blagdon Park.

Berwick make the relatively short Travel to Alnmouth seconds on Saturday and they’ll be looking to maintain the pressure at the top of Division Three after just narrowly missing out on promotion last term.

The fielding among the Berwick side was also top notch with catches being taken by Martin Hush, Arun Ramasamy, Dominic Donaldson, Jordon Woodcock, James Patterson and Michael Beveridge.

Four of the visitors walked for ducks and two for 1 after Berwick won the toss and elected to field – which proved a spot-on decision.

Mark clean-bowled Joe Ingram and Daniel Smith and Woodcock sent Jonathon Lillico’s bails flying, while Graeme Barnes went lbw after the umpire took a look and raised his finger.

Although Ramasamy went fifth ball without score, then Michael Beveridge went for two and skipper Patterson for 16 as Cramlington’s Brad Skirpan tore into them with a good display of bowling himself, an unbeaten 65 from Donaldson and 33 from Keenan steadied the ship and took Berwick to the win with 128/3 in the 25th over.

Donaldson’s score included ten 4s and two 6s as he made his fourth half century of the season. Add the three tons that the big Australian has hit and the popular player is averaging 73.92 in his second season at the side.

He chalked up 1154 runs in his first season and with 887 hit already this term he is on course to smash that total.

Berwick also went into the third round of the Thomas Wilson League Cup following a mid-week T20 success against Warkworth.

Donaldson walloped fourteen 4s and four 6s in that one as he rattled 107 of Berwick’s total of 151 all out by the 18th over, with Michael Phillips 4-29 and Oliver Bremner 3-36.

Donaldson finally went when he was caught by Finn Currie off Phillips – and Warkworth breathed a sigh of relief.

They made a total of 119 all out in response with just five balls to spare – Currie top scoring with 36 and Woodcock leading the bowling with 4-28.