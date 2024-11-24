Border hockey derby can't beat big freeze

Berwick's match was off due to the weather conditionsBerwick's match was off due to the weather conditions
A frozen pitch put the skids on Berwick hockey club’s visit to Kelso in Women’s East Three.

The eagerly-anticipated Border derby was another sporting event that was scuppered by Storm Bert.

Berwick remain in second spot just three points behind leaders Inverleith ahead of their scheduled home fixture against fifth-placed Fjordhus Reivers this Saturday.

“It will be a very tough game,” said the club’s Corrin Williamson.

“Training has also been cancelled due to the weather, so we’ve had a solid two weeks of no hockey.”

