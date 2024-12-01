Bollado hits double in mighty Morpeth fightback

Nic Bollado headed a last-gasp leveller as Morpeth stormed back from three down to salvage a point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Henderson headed Will Dowling’s delivery back across goal into a packed six-yard box and Bollado nodded in to spark the Craik Park celebrations.

It was no less than the Highwaymen deserved from a high intensity second period that also saw Jordan Hickey slam in a 25-yard special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was fantastic to come back and get a point from the game,” said assistant manager James Armstrong after.

The Highwaymen piled on the pressure after the break - and it told

“The goals in the first half were a little bit disappointing in how we gave them away - I think if we had another five or ten minutes we could have gone on to win it, but we’ve got to be happy with a point after being 3-0 down.”

Morpeth went behind to visitors Matlock Town in the tenth minute when Montel Gibson headed in a Jake Thompson cross from the right.

Gibson went close again when he capitalised on a defensive error to drill in a shot that span up off the diving Dan Langley and hit the top of the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead was extended just before the half hour as Thompson flashed over a low cross that Jeremie Milambo powerfully side-footed into the roof of the net first time.

Thompson added the third himself when he got in behind the defence and guided a volley in off the post to leave Morpeth shell-shocked.

They pulled one back two minutes before the break as Bollado swept in a low Leon Gibson-Booth cross.

But they were fortunate not to fall further behind as Charlie Oglesby’s header came back off the inside of the woodwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lads felt that getting that goal just before half time gave them a lift and we certainly felt that we were still in the game, and could get something from the game, and luckily for us, we did,” said Armstrong.

Morpeth were much sharper and more energetic after the break and got right back in it as Hickey strode forward in the middle of the park and let fly into the top corner in the 53rd minute, then Bollado snatched the equaliser in the 90th.

The amber and blacks make the short journey down to Tyneside to take on Hebburn Town this Saturday and Armstrong said: “They have had a good season so far, but on our day we fancy ourselves against anyone.”