Blyth Town boss Michael Connor saw his side leapfrog Boro Rangers into second spot and said: “We are super proud of this great bunch of lads and what they are achieving this season.”

Dan Wilson netted twice in the first half as Town kept hot on the heels of Northern League Division One leaders Redcar Athletic in front of a crowd of 287 at Gateway Park.

“It was a great first half, not the greatest second half,” admitted Connor.

Wilson chested in a driven Adam Johnson cross for the opener and added his second just before the break when he turned a defender and fired home.

Dan Wilson hit a double in Blyth Town's win

Rangers piled on the pressure in the second half as they looked to get back into the game.

Stuart Rose pulled one back with a half volley on the hour but Blyth dug deep to hold on with keeper Jacob Bulmer pulling off a superb diving save to deny Rose late on.

Town are away to second-bottom Seaham Red Star Saturday.

In Division Two, Bedlington Terriers drew 1-1 at Newcastle Uni.

Christ Zadi-Zoma shot Steve Pickering’s new-look side ahead in the 17th minute.

The Students had a chance to draw level shortly after when they were awarded a penalty, but Joel Burgess missed from the spot.

They did equalise in the 58th minute when Tom Giles netted.

Zoma is just one of many new signings to walk through the doors at Welfare Park in the last week or two with over 40 players now registered at the club.

Nelson Ogbewe, Kai Charlton, Calum Robson, Johnny Young and Zac Benjamin are just a few of the latest players to join up at Terriers, who are currently 11th in the table and host Billingham Town this weekend.

“We’ve put a great team together over the past three weeks,” said Pickering.