Blyth Town gear up for FA Cup tie with victory
Goals from Adam Johnson and Alex Fil put them in control against Newcastle Benfield at Gateway Park but the visitors got themselves on level terms before half time thanks to an own goal and a Glen Hargrave strike.
Michael Connor’s team won it in the last 15 minutes as Dan Wilson and Brandon Taylor were on target.
Bedlington Terriers got things underway in Division Two with a point as they drew 1-1 with Billingham Synthonia in front of a crowd of 84 at the Dr. Pit Welfare.
The Terriers were denied all three points by a late equaliser with six minutes to go.
Blyth Town are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they visit Tow Law Town while Bedlington make the long trip down to Darlington Town in Division Two.
