Blyth Town gear up for FA Cup tie with victory

Blyth Town opened up their season in Division One of the Ebac Northern League with a win.

Goals from Adam Johnson and Alex Fil put them in control against Newcastle Benfield at Gateway Park but the visitors got themselves on level terms before half time thanks to an own goal and a Glen Hargrave strike.

Michael Connor’s team won it in the last 15 minutes as Dan Wilson and Brandon Taylor were on target.

Bedlington Terriers got things underway in Division Two with a point as they drew 1-1 with Billingham Synthonia in front of a crowd of 84 at the Dr. Pit Welfare.

The Bedlington Terriers 2024/25 squad

The Terriers were denied all three points by a late equaliser with six minutes to go.