Blyth Town and Bedlington Terriers' opening games in Northern League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blyth Town’s Northern League Division One campaign kicks off with a home double-header.

The newly-promoted Division Two champions will face Newcastle Benfield in their opener at Gateway Park on Saturday 27th July and they will host Whickham on the Tuesday night as Michael Connor’s side look to get off to a flier.

Town were only established in 2002 and their rise up through the ranks has been rapid, winning the Second Division of the Northern Alliance at the first attempt, then going up into the Premier Division from Division One in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town were Alliance Premier Division champions in 2015/16 and went up into the Northern League Second Division. They were champions and promoted into Division One in 2018, but the club folded.

The Northern League fixture list has been released

The original Blyth Town were admitted into the Second Division of the Northern Alliance in 2017/18 and have completed the same feat of going straight up through the Leagues.

Bedlington Terriers are still embroiled in a row with the county council over a land issue that would see them access a huge pot of funding to develop their ground and add an artificial surface to benefit the local community.

The Terriers also start off their season in Division Two with two home fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They host Billingham Synthonia on Saturday 27th July and then Washington on the Tuesday evening of the 30th.