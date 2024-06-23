Blyth Town and Bedlington Terriers' opening games in Northern League
The newly-promoted Division Two champions will face Newcastle Benfield in their opener at Gateway Park on Saturday 27th July and they will host Whickham on the Tuesday night as Michael Connor’s side look to get off to a flier.
Town were only established in 2002 and their rise up through the ranks has been rapid, winning the Second Division of the Northern Alliance at the first attempt, then going up into the Premier Division from Division One in 2005.
Town were Alliance Premier Division champions in 2015/16 and went up into the Northern League Second Division. They were champions and promoted into Division One in 2018, but the club folded.
The original Blyth Town were admitted into the Second Division of the Northern Alliance in 2017/18 and have completed the same feat of going straight up through the Leagues.
Bedlington Terriers are still embroiled in a row with the county council over a land issue that would see them access a huge pot of funding to develop their ground and add an artificial surface to benefit the local community.
The Terriers also start off their season in Division Two with two home fixtures.
They host Billingham Synthonia on Saturday 27th July and then Washington on the Tuesday evening of the 30th.
They are away to Alnwick Town in the local derby on Boxing Day with a 7.45pm kick-off and host the north Northumbrians on Saturday 4th January 2025.
