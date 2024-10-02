Blyth Town advance in Northumberland Senior Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blyth Town were 4-0 winners over Penrith in Northern League Division One with Liam Weatherspoon netting a double in the win at Gateway Park.

Adam Johnson and Brandon Slator got the others as boss Michael Connor’s side remain in third spot and look in a strong position following their summer promotion.

Town were also 5-1 winners over West Allotment Celtic in the Northumberland Senior Cup in mid-week.

Their goals were scored by Tom Potter, Slator, Dan Wilson and two from sub Marcus Giles.

Blyth Town were big winners over West Allotment Celtic

Blyth were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United u21s in last seasoon’s final at St. James’s Park and Connor will be keen to return to the impressive Premier League stadium again this year.

Town host Tow Law Town in the league on Saturday.