Blyth Town advance in FA Cup

A Brandon Slater double and an Andy Johnson strike sparked the celebrations as Blyth Town progressed in the FA Cup.

The 3-2 win at Tow Law Town in their first ever appearance in the competition put Blyth into the Second Preliminary Round, where they will face Birtley Town.

Bedlington Terriers were beaten 3-2 at Darlington Town in the Second Division of the Northern League.

Blyth Town host Kendal Town on Saturday in the First Division while the Terriers are at home to Chester-le-Street Town.