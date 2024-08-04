Blyth Town advance in FA Cup
A Brandon Slater double and an Andy Johnson strike sparked the celebrations as Blyth Town progressed in the FA Cup.
The 3-2 win at Tow Law Town in their first ever appearance in the competition put Blyth into the Second Preliminary Round, where they will face Birtley Town.
Bedlington Terriers were beaten 3-2 at Darlington Town in the Second Division of the Northern League.
Blyth Town host Kendal Town on Saturday in the First Division while the Terriers are at home to Chester-le-Street Town.
